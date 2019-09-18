2 students removed from Muscatine High School after shooting hoax

Two students were removed from Muscatine High School on Wednesday after admitting they posted a hoax about a potential shooting.

Here is the message the school district posted to its Facebook page about the incident.

An Important Message to Our Parents:

Muscatine High School received word of an anonymous text warning of a potential shooting. Police were notified immediately. In working with the Muscatine Police Department, two students admitted that their social media post was a hoax. These students have been removed from school. The Muscatine Police Department is continuing its investigation and following up with any further leads.

Our utmost priority is to make certain we provide students a safe learning environment and to that end, we will do whatever is necessary to ensure that happens. Precautions are being taken to ensure the safety of our students and staff. Our counselors, administration, security team, and school resource officers met this morning to make sure the building remains safe and secure. Also, additional police will be in the building and surveilling the outside of the building.