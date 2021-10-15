2 teens charged in Whiteside County for drug possession

Two teens are facing drug charges this week after being pulled over in Whiteside County.

Illinois State Police stopped a vehicle for speeding around 2:07 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 88 westbound at milepost 33, a news release says.

The driver was identified as 18-year-old Joseph A.S. Zakariya, of Hoffman Estates, Ill.

Zakariya was charged with possession of a controlled substance, illegal transportation of cannabis by a driver, illegal possession of cannabis, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding.

He was transported to the Whiteside County Jail.

A 17-year-old juvenile in the vehicle was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and was released to a parent.