2 transported after crash Sunday; emergency responders brave life-threatening cold

Emergency responders braved sub-zero temperatures shortly after 5:45 p.m. Sunday at a crash in the area of 53rd Street and Welcome Way, Davenport.
Two ambulances were on the scene where people were transported away and at least one vehicle, a van with extensive front-end damage, was towed.
The temperature at 6 p.m. was at -3, and the bone-chilling wind chill made it -22, the National Weather Service said.
We do not know the extent of injuries or whether anyone was ticketed.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.