2 transported after crash Sunday; emergency responders brave life-threatening cold

Emergency responders braved sub-zero temperatures shortly after 5:45 p.m. Sunday at a crash in the area of 53rd Street and Welcome Way, Davenport.

Two ambulances were on the scene where people were transported away and at least one vehicle, a van with extensive front-end damage, was towed.

The temperature at 6 p.m. was at -3, and the bone-chilling wind chill made it -22, the National Weather Service said.

We do not know the extent of injuries or whether anyone was ticketed.

