2 transported after crash Sunday; emergency responders brave life-threatening cold

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Emergency responders braved sub-zero temperatures shortly after 5:45 p.m. Sunday at a crash in the area of 53rd Street and Welcome Way, Davenport.

Two ambulances were on the scene where people were transported away and at least one vehicle, a van with extensive front-end damage, was towed.

The temperature at 6 p.m. was at -3, and the bone-chilling wind chill made it -22, the National Weather Service said.

We do not know the extent of injuries or whether anyone was ticketed.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story