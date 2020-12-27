2 transported by ambulance from early-Sunday scene

A heavy emergency-responder presence was at 44th Street and 4th Avenue, Rock Island, about 1:15 a.m. Sunday, when two ambulances, a fire truck and four squad cars were at the location.

Two people were taken from the scene by ambulance after a car flipped over. Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw a vehicle upside-down on the property of McLaughlin Inc.

Officers were looking at an area on the exterior of a building.

