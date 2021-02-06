2 vehicles struck by gunfire late Friday in downtown Moline

Police investigated a report of gunfire in downtown Moline shortly before 11:15 p.m. Friday in the area of 17th Street and 4th Avenue, where police searched for shell casings.

Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw police huddled around a vehicle to examine it.

At least two cars were struck. A driver told Local 4 News he was driving and someone shot at him. Police called it a “rolling incident,” and found casings on River Drive, which was closed early Saturday in the area of Western Illinois University’s Quad Cities campus.

Four squad cars and several officers remained in the downtown area early Saturday after a tow truck arrived.

Shell casings have been found on River Drive in front of the Western Illinois campus. Police confirm 2 cars suffered damage from a drive by shooting. @WHBF pic.twitter.com/3Gw1kpS1E1 — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) February 6, 2021

Police are responding to a shots fired in downtown Moline at 17th Street and 4th Avenue. A blue car has a large bullet hole in it from a drive by shooting. @WHBF pic.twitter.com/5SE8UAMRyH — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) February 6, 2021