2 vehicles struck by gunfire late Friday in downtown Moline

Police investigated a report of gunfire in downtown Moline shortly before 11:15 p.m. Friday in the area of 17th Street and 4th Avenue, where police searched for shell casings.
Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw police huddled around a vehicle to examine it.
At least two cars were struck. A driver told Local 4 News he was driving and someone shot at him. Police called it a “rolling incident,” and found casings on River Drive, which was closed early Saturday in the area of Western Illinois University’s Quad Cities campus.
Four squad cars and several officers remained in the downtown area early Saturday after a tow truck arrived.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.