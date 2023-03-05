Two men are recovering from serious injuries after reports of shots fired in Rock Island early this morning.

The Rock Island Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the 2400 block of Seventh Avenue at about 12:51 a.m. today. When they arrived, they located a scene in the parking lot of the Riverside Smoke Shop convenience store. A short time later, two gunshot victims arrived at UnityPoint Trinity Hospital in Rock Island. The two men, ages 19 and 22 years old, each suffered serious injuries. They were reportedly in stable condition when they were transferred to regional hospitals to receive further treatment.

This incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division and no further information is currently available. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677, Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or use the P3 Tips app.