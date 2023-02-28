Two people are recovering after a shooting in Rock Island this morning.

The Rock Island Police Department responded to a call of a traffic crash in the 4600 block of Ninth Avenue at about 11:30 Tuesday morning. The Moline Police Department and EMS responded as well. When they arrived, officers found an 18-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower back and a 15-year-old girl with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her foot. The victims were in a vehicle in the 800 block of 46th Street when it was fired upon by an unidentified suspect and crashed into a telephone pole. They were taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Trinity hospital for treatment. No other injuries or damaged property was located.

The incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division and no further information is currently available. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677, Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or use the P3 Tips app.