20 new COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 20 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total cases to 180.

Twelve patients currently are hospitalized.

The new cases are:

· A woman in her 70s who is being treated in a local hospital

· A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

· A man in his teens who is isolating at home

· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

The Rock Island County Health Department urges Quad Citians to:

· Practice social distancing by staying at home as much as possible.

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time and using hand sanitizer when washing your hands is not possible.

· Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow.

· Stay home when you are ill.