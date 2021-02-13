20-year-old held in connection with January shooting that wounded two

A 20-year-old Davenport man, arrested on a warrant, was behind bars Saturday in connection with a Jan. 24 shooting.

Emmanuel Howard faces two charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and two of receipt – transportation/possession of a firearm by a felon, all felonies.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Jan. 24, Davenport police responded to a shooting in the area of West 12th and Harrison streets, the arrest affidavit says.

Police say Howard, to cause “serious bodily injury and provoke fear,” fired a gun multiple times at a vehicle with two people in it.

One suffered injuries caused by discharged rounds hitting the vehicle’s windshield, and the other suffered a gunshot wound to his upper right shoulder. Both were treated at local hospitals.

Later, when Rock Island police arrested Howard on Jan. 30, he had a gun with ammunition matching the spent casings at the Davenport scene.

Howard is prohibited from having a gun because of a Scott County conviction from 2018 for intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

He was being held Saturday on a total $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear Feb. 19 in Scott County Court.