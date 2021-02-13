20-year-old held in connection with January shooting that wounded two

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A 20-year-old Davenport man, arrested on a warrant, was behind bars Saturday in connection with a Jan. 24 shooting.

Emmanuel Howard faces two charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and two of receipt – transportation/possession of a firearm by a felon, all felonies.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Jan. 24, Davenport police responded to a shooting in the area of West 12th and Harrison streets, the arrest affidavit says.

Police say Howard, to cause “serious bodily injury and provoke fear,” fired a gun multiple times at a vehicle with two people in it.  

One suffered injuries caused by discharged rounds hitting the vehicle’s windshield, and the other suffered a gunshot wound to his upper right shoulder. Both were treated at local hospitals.

Later, when Rock Island police arrested Howard on Jan. 30, he had a gun with ammunition matching the spent casings at the Davenport scene.

Howard is prohibited from having a gun because of a Scott County conviction from 2018 for intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

He was being held Saturday on a total $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear Feb. 19 in Scott County Court.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story