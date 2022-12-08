Police are looking for a Rock Island woman in connection with the stabbing a 15-year-old girl earlier this week.

The Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant for Destiny T. L. Thomas, 20, of Rock Island, for two counts of home invasion and two counts of aggravated battery with bond set at $250,000.

The Rock Island Police Department responded to the 3700 block of 5th Street on Tuesday around 12:07 a.m. and found a 15-year-old girl suffering from a life-threatening stab wound. The victim underwent surgery at University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City and is in stable condition.

Police consider Thomas “a dangerous fugitive,” according to a news release on Thursday. She is approximately 5-foot-9 and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Thomas or related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.