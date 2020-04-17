1  of  6
200 WiFi hotspots established across Illinois to assist students

Drive up WiFi hotspots map in Illinois.

Illinois agencies have established 200 WiFi hotspots (as of April 15th) across the state to provide students with access to free internet.

“The Illinois Board of Higher Education embarked on a collaborative project to identify public locations across the state where students could tap into free internet access,” said IBHE Executive Director Ginger Ostro, in a press release.

“It’s key to helping our state’s students to ‘attend’ class, use video and conference calling, conducting research, emailing assignments, and more,” he added.

These WiFi hotspots are available in multiple locations and the complete map can be found here.

Illinois Gov. Pritzker announced on Friday that K-12 schools in Illinois will remain closed for the rest of the year, forcing students to transition to remote learning.

“This map is one way to level the playing field in the short-term and to increase access to the tools students and educators need to engage more deeply in remote education,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala, in a press release, addressing the lack of internet access for some students.

