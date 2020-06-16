$20,000 reward for information on a deadly Moline shooting

What was originally a $10,000 reward has now been doubled to $20,000 as Moline police continue investigating the killing of Corey Harrell, Jr.

The 22-year-old was found dead in his car back on October 31, 2018. Police say the suspects started shooting at Harrell, Jr. on the 2100 block of River Drive and didn’t stop until he was killed on the 1500 block of 7th Avenue. No one has been charged with his killing.

Anyone with information on the death of Corey Harrell, Jr. is being asked to contact the Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.