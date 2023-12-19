If you bought a lottery ticket in Princeton, Ill. last month, you might want to check the numbers. The Illinois Lottery may have a nice gift waiting for you.

The lottery is waiting for nine jackpot winners to come forward and claim their prizes. The winning ticket for one of the jackpots was a Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold at the Shell station on Main Street in Princeton for the November 23 drawing. That jackpot is worth $200,000. Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their winnings.

