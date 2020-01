2020 is 2 hours away! So it’s a good time to take stock and look back at the 2010s and all the crazy weather we had in the Quad Cities.

From blizzards and record snow to record cold to the worst flood we’ve ever had, there was no shortage of wild weather this decade.

And a lot of that crazy weather happened over the last year!

Here’s a look at the extremes of the decade – do you remember some of these days? Let me know here: Andy McCray on Facebook