2019-2020 Quad City Storm season canceled

The Southern Professional Hockey League announced Sunday that its Board of Governors voted unanimously to cancel the remainder of the 2019-2020 regular season and playoffs.

This announcement was made three days after the league announced suspending the 2019-2020 season.

On Sunday, March 15, Commissioner Doug Price made the following statement:

Shortly after Price’s statement was made, Quad City Storm’s management responded with the following:

“It is with heavy hearts we announce the remainder of the 2019-2020 season has been canceled per the decision made earlier today by the SPHL. We are incredibly disappointed for our fans, players and staff but fully support the league’s decision to ensure the well-being of everyone involved. We are committed to taking the steps to do what is right for our greatest fans and supporters. Sponsors, groups and season ticket holders will be contacted by the Storm front office this week. Anyone who bought single game tickets online through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded within five to seven business days. Tickets purchased through the box office must be returned to the TaxSlayer Center for a refund. The Storm front office is not allowing visitors at this time. We appreciate your patience and ask that you send all questions to info@quadcitystorm.com or call the Storm front office at 309-277-1364.” Quad City Storm management