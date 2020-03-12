2019-2020 Quad City Storm season suspended

Quad City Storm released a statement from the Southern Professional Hockey League today announcing the suspension of the 2019-2020 Quad City Storm season.
Here is the official statement:
“For the safety of our fans, players, team personnel and arena staff, the Southern Professional Hockey League today announced that due to concerns over the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, it has suspended the 2019-2020 season effective immediately. The SPHL and its member teams will continue to monitor developments over the weekend and provide an update on the 2019-2020 season in the near future.”Southern Professional Hockey League