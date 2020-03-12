1  of  3
Breaking News
2019-2020 Quad City Storm season suspended Boil order for Erie, Illinois Coronavirus Updates & Closings

2019-2020 Quad City Storm season suspended

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Quad City Storm released a statement from the Southern Professional Hockey League today announcing the suspension of the 2019-2020 Quad City Storm season.

Here is the official statement:

“For the safety of our fans, players, team personnel and arena staff, the Southern Professional Hockey League today announced that due to concerns over the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, it has suspended the 2019-2020 season effective immediately. The SPHL and its member teams will continue to monitor developments over the weekend and provide an update on the 2019-2020 season in the near future.”

Southern Professional Hockey League

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story