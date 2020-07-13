2020 Census deadline extended

Marion Meginnis announces the deadline to fill out your 2020 Census form has been extended to October 21. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

The deadline to fill out your 2020 Census form has been extended to October 31.

Marion Meginnis made the announcement at a midterm update in Davenport on Monday.

The collection of Census data was originally supposed to end in mid-August.