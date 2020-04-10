2020 Census response so far around 50% locally

Both Iowa and Illinois are above the national average for household responses to the 2020 Census. Iowa ranks 5th in the country with 52.3%, while Illinois has 51.2% responses and ranks 9th. The national average is 46.7%.

In the Quad Cities, Bettendorf has the highest percentage of household responses at 62.1%. Moline, East Moline and Davenport are all above 50% at 53.1%, 52.4% and 51% respectively. The only city below 50% is Rock Island at 49%.

The majority of responses have been through the internet with about 46% in both states, which is also above the national average of 41%.

If you haven’t responded to the 2020 Census as of April 8, you will be getting a paper questionnaire in the mail.

Even if you get a paper form, you can still respond online at my2020Census.gov, or by phone at 844-330-2020. There are also 12 non-English language phone options listed here.

“It has never been easier to respond on your own, whether online, over the phone or by mail – all without having to meet a census taker,” said Dr. Steven Dillingham, U.S. Census Bureau director. “Once you have responded, please encourage your family, friends and loved ones to complete the census too.”

The U.S. Constitution mandates a census of the population every 10 years. Responding to the 2020 Census is easy, safe and important, and it’s key to shaping the future of communities. Census statistics are used to determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives and informs how hundreds of billions of dollars in public funds are allocated by state, local and federal lawmakers for public services and infrastructure like hospitals, emergency response, schools and bridges over the next 10 years.