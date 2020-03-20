2020 college commencement ceremony postponements and cancellations

In addition to moving classes and services online, many colleges and universities in Illinois and Iowa have already made the decision to postpone and cancel their 2020 commencement ceremonies amid COVID-19 concerns.

Here is the most current information regarding postponements and cancellations:

Carl Sandburg College announced the cancellation of its 2020 on-campus commencement ceremonies. This includes pinning ceremonies for this year’s nursing program graduates and all other on-campus events through the remainder of the semester. The college plans to honor its newest graduates in some capacity by the end of the semester. Details will be shared once that information is finalized.

The University of Iowa announced the cancellation of its spring commencement ceremonies. An alternative celebration for graduating seniors is currently being planned.

Monmouth College announced the cancellation of its May 17 commencement ceremony. The college is committed to holding an in-person, on-campus commencement ceremony at some point this year and is discussing the possibility of creating a virtual commemoration to occur at noon on May 17. More information will be provided at a later date.

St. Ambrose University will announce a decision regarding its spring commencement ceremony ceremonies at a later date.

Upper Iowa University announced the decision to transition its traditional commencement ceremony on May 9 to a virtual-only event. The revised schedule of virtual ceremonies is as follows:

9 a.m. – Military Locations

11 a.m. – School of Business and Professional Studies

1 p.m. – School of Arts and Sciences

3 p.m. – Andres School of Education

2020 graduates are invited to join other alumni who were unable to attend their original commencement during Upper Iowa University’s 2021 Second Chance Commencement, which will be held during its traditional commencement ceremony on May 8, 2021.