2020 Gold Coast-Hamburg Historic District Home Tour canceled

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the 2020 Gold Coast-Hamburg Historic District Home Tour originally scheduled for September has been canceled.

The following announcement was made via email by the Home Tour Committee Monday evening:

Gold Coast Friends and Neighbors, The Gold Coast-Hamburg Historic District is announcing the cancellation of its planned September 2020 Home Tour. Organizing our biennial home tour takes many months of preparation. With uncertainty as to what social distancing requirements might be in five months and concerns for the well-being of our homeowners, volunteers and hundreds of visitors, we felt it was prudent to press pause on this year’s event. We look forward to welcoming you back to our neighborhood and our historic homes in 2021. Thank you. The Home Tour Committee

More information about the Gold Coast-Hamburg Historic District is available here.