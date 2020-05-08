2020 Henry County Fair canceled due to coronavirus concerns

In a post on the Henry County Fair Facebook page it was announced their 2020 fair would no longer be taking place. It was originally scheduled for June 23th thru June 27th.

“This was not an easy decision to arrive at,” said a statement released by the Henry County Fair Board. “(we) felt it was in the best interest of our county, exhibitors, vendors, sponsors, volunteers, and all fairgoers.”

They also announced anyone who purchased tickets will be getting a refund to the card they used to purchase tickets.

We’ve provided a link to their original Facebook post below.