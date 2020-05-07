2020 Levitt AMP Galva Music Series Postponed; holding “virtual” concerts instead

The Galva Arts council announced they are postponing the 2020 Levitt AMP Galva Music Series due to the uncertainty of when public gatherings will once again be permitted and the concern for the health, safety and well-being of the community.

Also, the organizers felt if they continued to plan the event by securing acts and vendors, and then had to cancel, the Galva Arts Council would have suffered a significant financial loss.

So, instead of the normal concerts, the group is planning to hold “virtual” concerts where performers will be recorded without an audience.

Some of the bands planned to be featured include Americana groups, The Deep Hollow from Springfield, and Harvest Sons from Peoria. Other regional acts will be announced shortly.

“We hope these concerts bring the community joy and hope in these trying times and, for the artists, a much needed paycheck,” says series organizer, John Taylor. “Live music has been one of the hardest hit industries and will be the last to reopen once the virus is behind us.”

The series is planning to return for 2021 as the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation is allowing AMP Grant recipients who have to postpone in 2020 to be guaranteed the grant for next year.

For updates, visit either GalvaMusic.com or Levitt AMP Galva Music Series Facebook page.