‘2020 Vision’ exhibition opens Wednesday at Figge Art Museum

A new exhibition to reflect on the journey that was 2020 will open Wednesday at the Figge Art Museum, Davenport, with “2020 Vision: You Are Here, You Are Not Alone” in the Figge’s second-floor Mary Waterman Gildehaus Community Gallery.

It will provide several chances for visitors to participate and contribute in person or from home. It will offer an opportunity to think, reflect, and create in the present moment with clarity – with 2020 vision.

Visitors are encouraged to be mindful of their surroundings as they engage fully with activities in the gallery space that are designed to reflect on the challenges of the past and the hopefulness of the future.

Activities in-person or at home include:

• Our Community – Photo Projection – send us a picture of your work-from-home, school-from-home, quarantine, or pandemic-life including portraits, selfies, or photos that represent what you

and/or your family are going through.

• 2020/2021 Activity – write down a silver lining or an accomplishment from 2020 and a word of

hope for the future.

• Appreciation Chain – on a mask template, write down what you are thankful for.

• Postcards of Thanks – use the materials provided or use your own to create a postcard for

members of the healthcare community. Cards created at home can be dropped off at the front

desk box and will be delivered locally to frontline healthcare workers.

In person:

• Color Your World – color one of the pages that is part of the larger landscape scene on the wall.

• Corners – Listen, Give Yourself a Hug, Breathe, and Best Wishes

For community members who are not able visit in person, the Figge is offering a way to participate from home. Responses for the at-home activities can be sent to 2020VisionFigge@gmail.com with the subject being the title of the activity to which you are responding. All submissions will be added to the installation in the gallery by a Figge staff member. For full details on how to participate, visit www.figgeartmuseum.org.

“The Figge’s mission is to bring art and people together and this exhibition takes our mission a step

further by reminding people that art has the power to heal,” said Figge Executive Director and CEO

Michelle Hargrave. “In a year that has been difficult for many, this exhibition offers fun and restorative activities for everyone. We hope that all in our community will participate and take away something positive.”

The exhibition will be on view through Feb. 14, 2021.

The Figge Art Museum is at 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Thursdays; and noon-5 p.m. on Sundays. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made at www.figgeartmuseum.org or by calling 563-345-6632. Admission to the museum is $10 for adults, $6 for seniors and students with ID and $4 children ages 4- 12. Admission is free to Figge members and institutional members and to all on Thursday evenings.

For more information call 563-326-7804, or visit www.figgeartmuseum.org.

