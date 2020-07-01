2020 VIVA Quad Cities Fiesta canceled

The 2020 VIVA Quad Cities Fiesta originally scheduled for September 12 has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The VIVA Quad Cities Committee, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) organization, and other partners made the difficult decision to cancel the festival celebrating the rich culture and positive contributions of the Hispanic community held since 1993 because of the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.

The scholarships awarded to students for the 2020/2021 academic year will still be distributed despite the cancellation of the Fiesta. 100% of the organizations profits go to the college scholarship fund.

To help contribute to next year’s scholarship fund, contact VIVA Quad Cities. The monies raised by VIVA Quad Cities are matched through the national affiliation with the LULAC organization.

For updates on next year’s Fiesta, visit this website.