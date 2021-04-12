2021 Birdies for Charity fundraiser kicks off ahead of John Deere Classic

The 2021 Birdies for Charity fundraiser started on Monday.

The John Deere Classic‘s annual fundraising drive raises money for more than 450 charities in the Quad Cities area.

It comes as tournament organizers plan to welcome a limited number of fans to the tournament after last year’s event was canceled.

The John Deere Classic still delivered more than $12 million to 465 organizations last year without the tournament.

Donation amounts will no longer be tied to the number of birdies recorded this year, and donors are asked to make a flat donation instead.

John Deere Classic tournament director Clair Peterson encourages donors to print and mail their pledge forms like last year.

“Printing the pledge forms yourselves as a charity is one thing that we started last year, and on the website, we have a PDF file — printable form — so we’ll continue to do that,” said Peterson. “We’re encouraging charities to have their donors make an electronic donation.”

This year’s John Deere Classic tournament is scheduled for July 8 through July 11.

The tournament raised more than $133 million for charity since its first event in 1971.