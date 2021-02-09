2021 Clinton LumberKings schedule released

After a contract dispute and league change, the Clinton LumberKings are ready to play ball again.

The team released its schedule for the 2021 inaugural season in the Prospect League, which is set to kick off Thursday, May 27, and will conclude on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

A total of 60 games — 30 at home and 30 on the road — will be played throughout the season.

The league is split into two conferences, each with two divisions. There will be a first half and a second half champion in each division. Playoffs start on Thursday, Aug. 5, the day the regular season ends.

The LumberKings will begin the season by facing off a familiar opponent, the Burlington Bees, at NelsonCorp Field. Game time is 6:30 p.m.

“We are very excited to announce the upcoming schedule for games here at NelsonCorp Field. It has been a long time since the last game here,” said Ted Tornow, General Manager for the LumberKings. “We have always said that baseball will be played here during the 2021 season. We have a great facility, and we look forward to seeing everyone here on May 27.”

Along with the Clinton LumberKings and Burlington Bees, other teams in the Western Conference are:

Alton River Dragons (Alton, Ill.)

Cape Girardeau Catfish (Cape Girardeau, Mo.)

Normal CornBelters (Normal, Ill.)

O’Fallon Hoots (O’Fallon, Mo.)

Quincy Gems (Quincy, Ill.)

Springfield Sliders (Springfield, Ill.)

The eight teams in the Eastern Conference are:

Champion City Kings (Springfield, Ohio)

Chillicothe Paints (Chillicothe, Ohio)

Danville Dans (Danville, Ill.)

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp (Peru, Ill.)

Johnstown Mill Rats (Johnstown, Pa.)

Lafayette Aviators (Lafayette, Ind.)

REX Baseball (Terre Haute, Ind.)

West Virginia Miners (Beckley, W.Va.



The LumberKings promotional schedule — including giveaways, fireworks and post-game concerts — will be released at a later date.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Clinton LumberKings website.