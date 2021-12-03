2021 Share Joys campaign will make it ‘A December to Remember’

Moline High School‘s annual Share Joys campaign resumes this week in a more normal format.

The theme is “A December to Remember,” and the in-person fundraiser begins Wednesday, Dec. 8, continuing through Friday, Dec. 10.

Last year’s event looked different because of the pandemic, and donations were made virtually.

This year, students can meet face-to-face Monday, Dec. 6, through Friday, Dec. 10, to participate in a variety of activities to raise funds for Share Joys 2021.

Share Joys Cookie Cram

The campaign will kick off with a new event, the “Share Joys Cookie Cram.”

Sponsored by Olde Town Bakery, the cookie eating contest will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at the Bartlett Performing Arts Center.

District principals will dress in theme and compete to see who will eat the most cookies.

Face masks are required.

Donut Eating contest

Sponsored by Donut Delite, the annual Donut Eating Contest will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at the Bartlett Performing Arts Center.

Moline High School students will dress up and compete to see who can eat the most donuts.

The Share Joys Cookie Cram and Donut Eating Contest will be livestreamed on the Moline High School website.

Funds raised

Since 1949, the Moline High School Share Joys program has raised over $1.2 million for children in need from the Moline-Coal Valley School District.

According to the school district, students and staff came together with the community to raise $37,500 last year, providing over 300 children from all of the district’s schools the opportunity to shop for clothing at JC Penney, Moline, during the Share Joys themed shopping days.

Monetary donations

Contributions are being accepted for the 2021 Share Joys campaign.

“Every dollar contributed will go directly toward helping make this holiday season happier for Moline-Coal Valley School District children,” a news release says.

Donations may be made online by using this secure link.

Checks may be payable to Moline High School Share Joys and sent to Moline High School, 3600 Avenue of the Cities, Moline, IL 61265.