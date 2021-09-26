2022 River Bandits schedule released

The Quad Cities River Bandits have released their 2022 High-A Central regular season schedule.

The season begins with opening day on the road against the South Bend Cubs Friday, April 8, with the Bandits’ home opener at Modern Woodmen Park against the Cedar Rapids Kernels Tuesday, April 12.

“We are all so eager to move beyond the pandemic and get back to normal, and River Bandits baseball all summer long is a big part of that, “said River Bandits owner Dave Heller. “There’s no better place for a family outing — or a company gathering — than Modern Woodmen Park, and we look forward to welcoming back people throughout Illinois and Iowa all summer long.”

Game times and a full promotional schedule will be released closer to the start of the season.

