Registration is underway for the 2022 TOMRV (Tour of the Mississippi River Valley). The ride leaves from the North tower of the Isle Hotel/Casino in Bettendorf between 6 and 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 11. Riders can choose between a century (100 mile) ride or a 50-65 mile loop. Sunday, June 12 is a repeat of the distance, but a different loop. This year there’s an option for a gravel/paved route. Riders also have the option to check out the new I-74 bicycle/pedestrian bridge, located adjacent to the Isle Hotel Bettendorf, as well as the option to tour the Rock Island Arsenal.

Emergency bike repairs are available along the route and at the Isle Hotel/Casino, as well as massage tables for a separate charge. After the Saturday ride, enjoy music and heavy appetizers at the TOVR Happy Hour. Breakfast will be available at the hotel for a separate charge.

Registration is $100 through June 6; service members and veterans receive $10 off and QC Bicycle Club members receive $5 off. Registration after that date is $110 and there are no discounts. To register, click here.