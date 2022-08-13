Tee times and sponsorship opportunities are now available for the Trinity Health Foundation’s 2022 UnityPoint Health Cup golf outing. For over 20 years, the UnityPoint Health Cup has provided philanthropic support for UnityPoint Health – Trinity, generating more than $1.6 million for innovative technology, treatments and services at Trinity’s hospitals. This year, the Trinity Health Foundation and Trinity senior leaders are hosting a 19th hole gathering following afternoon tee times for golfers to enjoy.

The fundraiser will be held Friday, September 16 at TPC Deere Run, located at 3100 Heather Knoll in Silvis. All proceeds will benefit the UnityPoint Health – Trinity Surgical Services department, which provides surgical excellence and innovation for the community at UnityPoint Health – Trinity. “Innovation is more than new technology. It is seizing the opportunity to advance the lives of others by embracing new ideas, learning new skills, and envisioning a better tomorrow,” says James Schrier, MD, general surgeon.

The golf outing is open to the public, but participants must register online in advance. Registration is $250 per golfer or $1,000 per foursome and includes greens fee, cart rental, continental breakfast, lunch, golfer gift and access to the 19th hole gathering. Register online here or contact Sharon Nash at (563) 742-7610 or Sharon.Nash@unitypoint.org.