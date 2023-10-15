An annual event where Christians and Jews gather to support Israel celebrates its 20th gathering, even as the violence in the country has affected the program.

The 20th annual Quad Cities “Night to Honor Israel” is tonight at 6:30 p.m. at River City Church, 2305 Seventh Avenue in Moline. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Attendees are advised to arrive early because of increased security. The event will be live streamed on Facebook for those who cannot attend in person.

The event’s program has changed due to the violence in Israel. Danielle Mor, the Vice President and Global Philanthropy Director of the Christian Friends of the Jewish Agency for Israel, was scheduled to be the evening’s keynote speaker but is unable to leave Israel at this time.

The annual event is a gathering where Christians and Jews stand together in support of Israel and support peace. This year’s free will offering will go directly to the Jewish Agency for Israel to help Jewish families and communities that have been devasted by the attacks in southern Israel. The event has raised over $850,000 over ﻿the past 19 years for humanitarian projects in Israel and programs that fight anti-Semitism.

For more information on the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities, click here. For more information on the “Night to Honor Israel”, click here.