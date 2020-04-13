1  of  2
Breaking News
Historic number of more than 500,000 unemployment claims filed in Illinois Iowa governor: QC numbers improve, but ‘we’re still not at the peak’
1  of  2
Live Updates
Coronavirus cases in Iowa and Illinois Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

21 additional cases in Rock Island Co., total reaches 150

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 21 additional cases on Monday, bringing the total to 150.

The new cases reported include:

Three women in their 40s who are isolating at home
Four women in their 50s who are isolating at home
A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home
A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home
A woman in her 90s who is isolating at home
Three women in their 20s who are isolating at home
A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home
A man in his 40s who is isolating at home
Two men in their 50s who are isolating at home
A man in his 30s who is isolating at home
A man in his 90s who is isolating at home

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Monday announced 1,173 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the state, including 74 additional deaths.

As of Monday, the state is reporting a total of 22,025 cases, including 794 deaths.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss