21 additional cases in Rock Island Co., total reaches 150

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 21 additional cases on Monday, bringing the total to 150.

The new cases reported include:

Three women in their 40s who are isolating at home

Four women in their 50s who are isolating at home

A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 90s who is isolating at home

Three women in their 20s who are isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

Two men in their 50s who are isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 90s who is isolating at home

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Monday announced 1,173 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the state, including 74 additional deaths.

As of Monday, the state is reporting a total of 22,025 cases, including 794 deaths.