21 Iowans dead: New 24-hour high for COVID-19

An additional 21 Iowans have died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours — a new daily high — according to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website.

Local 4 News has checked the coronavirus.iowa.gov website daily at 10:45 a.m. since Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds stopped announcing the daily numbers in her COVID-19 press conferences. The 21 deaths are a new 24-hour high.

In all 487 Iowans have died of COVID-19, up from 466 a day ago.

An additional 603 residents tested positive, bringing that total to 18,262.

Overall, 139,146 Iowans have been tested and 9,896 have recovered, an increase of 454 since Tuesday.

Reynolds’ news conference got contentious at times as a potential outbreaks were discussed. You can watch it by clicking here.