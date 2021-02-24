21 new COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 21 new COVID-19 on Wednesay, bringing the overall total to 12,813.
There were no reported deaths, leaving that number at 304.
There are currently 15 patients hospitalized in the county.
The new cases are:
- 1 man in his 80s
- 1 man in his 70s
- 2 men in their 50s
- 4 men in their 30s
- 1 man in his 20s
- 1 man in his teens
- 2 boy younger than 13
- 1 woman in her 80s
- 2 women in their 70s
- 2 women in their 60s
- 1 woman in her 40s
- 2 women in their 20s
- 1 girl younger than 13
For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.
To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.