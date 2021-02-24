21 new COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 21 new COVID-19 on Wednesay, bringing the overall total to 12,813.

There were no reported deaths, leaving that number at 304.

There are currently 15 patients hospitalized in the county.

The new cases are:

1 man in his 80s

1 man in his 70s

2 men in their 50s

4 men in their 30s

1 man in his 20s

1 man in his teens

2 boy younger than 13

1 woman in her 80s

2 women in their 70s

2 women in their 60s

1 woman in her 40s

2 women in their 20s

1 girl younger than 13

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.