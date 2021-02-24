21 new COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 21 new COVID-19 on Wednesay, bringing the overall total to 12,813.

There were no reported deaths, leaving that number at 304.

There are currently 15 patients hospitalized in the county.

The new cases are:

  • 1 man in his 80s
  • 1 man in his 70s
  • 2 men in their 50s
  • 4 men in their 30s
  • 1 man in his 20s
  • 1 man in his teens
  • 2 boy younger than 13
  • 1 woman in her 80s
  • 2 women in their 70s
  • 2 women in their 60s
  • 1 woman in her 40s
  • 2 women in their 20s
  • 1 girl younger than 13

