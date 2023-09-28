A 21-year-old man was killed after a motorcycle accident in Bettendorf on Wednesday night, Sept. 27, 2023.

At 6:49 p.m., the Bettendorf Police Department received calls for an accident involving a motorcyclist and vehicle at the intersection of Spruce Hills Drive and Olympia Drive. Resuscitation efforts were started on the motorcyclist prior to officers’ arrival, according to a Thursday morning release.

The motorcyclist, a 21-year-old man from Bettendorf, was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Preliminary investigation shows that the 2005 Harley Davidson Sportster was traveling east on Spruce Hills Drive at a high rate of speed. A 2022 Honda Accord was attempting a left turn from Olympia Drive onto Spruce Hills Drive when the impact occurred, police said.

At this time, the motorcyclist will not be identified so that the family will have time to make all their notifications to family and close friends.

Any witnesses with information regarding the accident that haven’t been spoken to yet can

contact Sgt. Patrick Mesick at 563-344-4047. The investigation is ongoing and will be pending an autopsy by the Medical Examiner’s Office. The Bettendorf Police Department was assisted by the Bettendorf Fire Department, Iowa State Patrol, and the Bettendorf Public Works Department.