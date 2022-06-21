A 21-year-old man outside Dixon, Ill., died June 19 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On Sunday, June 19, 2022, at approximately 8:52 a.m., the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a home in Amboy, Ill., in response to a neighbor asking for help.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 19-year-old female, Emma Hicks, with an apparent injury. Deputies also discovered Garrett R. Hicks, 21, who was deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Lee County Detectives were called to the scene to continue the investigation.

Emma Hicks was transported to KSB, then to OSF in Rockford for treatment of her injuries. The couple was married, according to the Lee County Sheriff.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Amboy Fire Department, Amboy Police Department, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services and Lee County Coroner’s Office.

Pursuant to the evidence collected at the scene, multiple interviews and inquest, the preliminary investigation indicates that there was an altercation between Garrett and Emma Hicks, she was injured and Garrett died from a self-inflicted wound from a handgun, according to a Tuesday release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Dixon.