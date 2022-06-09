On June 8, 2022, Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 2 officials arrested Devon W. Summers, 21, of Rock Falls, for Production of Child Pornography (Class X Felony), Possession of Child Pornography (Class 2 Felony), Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse (Class 2 Felony) and Grooming (Class 4 Felony).

In May 2022, ISP DCI initiated an investigation from a walk-in complaint for allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor, according to an Illinois State Police release A thorough investigation with the assistance of Rock Falls Police Department and the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office identified Summers as a suspect.

Devon W. Summers (courtesy of Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department)

The Whiteside County State’s Attorney approved charges Production of Child Pornography (Class X Felony), Possession of Child Pornography (Class 2 Felony), Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse (Class 2 Felony) and Grooming (Class 4 Felony).

On June 8, he was taken into custody. Bond for Summers was set at $100,000 (10% to apply), and he’s being held at the Whiteside County Jail.