2,166 new cases, over 65,000 tested, 25 additional deaths in Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,166 new positive cases and 25 additional deaths on Tuesday.

Illinois now has a total of 295,440 positive cases and 8,696 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 65,615 tests were processed for a single-day positivity rate of 3.3%. Overall, Illinois has processed 5,690,437 tests for an overall positivity rate of 5.2%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for September 24 through September 30 is 3.5%.

As of last night, 1,635 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 359 in the ICU and 149 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

