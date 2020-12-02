22 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Iowa

IOWA — The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting the deaths of 22 more Iowans from COVID-19 and the positive tests of 2,964 more Iowans for the coronavirus.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Tuesday and 10:00 a.m. Wednesday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

The 2,964 new cases raise the total number of Iowans who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus to 233,866. Of those, the state reports 142,249 have recovered from the virus. A total of 1,222,572 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus; 19.1% of them tested positive.

Over the last two weeks the average positive rate statewide is 16.9%.

The 22 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours raises the statewide total of COVID-19 deaths to 2,449. Of those who’ve died, 1,075 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 163 long term care facilities reporting coronavirus breakouts and affecting 5,083 individuals.

There are 1,162 Iowans currently hospitalized who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus, a decrease of ten patients from yesterday. There are 226 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 131 on ventilators. There are 2,950 inpatient hospital beds available statewide as well as 352 ICU beds and 830 ventilators.

Eighty-four of Iowa’s 99 counties currently have a two-week average positive rate over 15%. That list is lead by Ida County at 29.2%, Lyon County at 28% and Cherokee County at 27%.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.