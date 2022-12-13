On Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 at approximately 2:37 p.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 2500 block of 5th ½ Avenue.

Callers reported the shots came from a white sedan seen leaving the area. When officers arrived, they spoke to witnesses who reported hearing gunshots and seeing a group of juveniles wearing dark clothing running through the yards, police said in a Tuesday release. Officers searched the area and located multiple spent shell casing in an alley.

At approximately 3 p.m., UnityPoint Trinity Hospital reported that a 22 year-old man arrived at the ER with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the knee. The victim claimed to be a passenger in a truck with an unidentified friend. As they were traveling in the 2500 block of 5th ½ Avenue, the victim heard a pop and then realized he had been shot.

The victim was driven to back to his residence, where he was transported to the hospital by a neighbor. The victim could not provide any suspect information and no arrests have been made at this time.

No other injuries or damaged property was found or reported to police. The incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division; no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police

Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.