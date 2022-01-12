22-year-old sentenced to prison Wednesday for 2020 slaying

Parker Marlin Belz, 21, of Davenport was arrested and charged with first degree murder by the Davenport Police in 2020 in connection with the death of Italia Marie Kelly. (photo from Scott County Jail records.)

The 22-year-old suspect in the 2020 death of 22-year-old Italia Marie Kelly in Davenport was sentenced Wednesday to up to 25 years in prison.

Parker Belz, of Davenport, was sentenced in Scott County Court. Earlier, he had made an Alford Plea to attempted murder, a lesser charge than the original first-degree murder charge he faced, court documents say.

Belz was sentenced to prison for a period not to exceed 25 years, with credit for time spent in Scott County Jail in connection with the case. He was booked into the jail on June 19, 2020, according to jail records.

He also was ordered to pay mandatory restitution of $150,000 to the estate of Italia Kelly.

The 2020 slaying

Kelly was killed when she was hit in the torso with a gunshot while she left the Walmart on West Kimberly Road during civil disturbances on May 31, an arrest affidavit says.

As a result of the investigation into the incident, Belz at first faced a charge of first-degree murder.

Attempted murder is a Class B Forcible Felony, and incarceration is mandatory upon conviction, with a mandatory minimum of 70 percent of the 25-year sentence.

“With premeditation, malice aforethought and intent to kill the Defendant fired a gun at the victim striking her one time. The victim died as a result of the gunshot wound,” the arrest affidavit says.

The Davenport Police Department, Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident.

Alford Plea

When a defendant enters an Alford plea, the defendant maintains innocence but admits evidence presented by the prosecution would be likely to persuade a judge or jury to find the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.