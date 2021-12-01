22-year-old suspect faces child-pornography charges

A 22-year-old Orion man is in custody after the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation officials arrested him to face felony charges in connection with child pornography.

Frank R. Laughner faces two counts of dissemination of child pornography (a Class X felony) and seven counts of possession of child pornography (Class 2 felony,) according to a news release from Illinois State Police.

On Wednesday, DCI Investigators, along with the Illinois Attorney General’s High-Tech Crimes Bureau, the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Geneseo and Colona police executed a search warrant at Laughner’s residence in Orion after an investigation involving child

pornography.

“During the warrant execution, investigators seized evidence supporting the arrest of Laughner,” the release says.

Laughner was charged in Henry County Court and is being held on $300,000 bond in Henry County Jail.

The investigation continues, the release says.