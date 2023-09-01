A 22-year-old Clinton woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident Aug. 29, 2023.

On Aug. 29 at 11:14 p.m., Clinton County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a single vehicle roll-over accident near 320th Avenue and Highway 30. Upon the arrival of first responders, a 2008 Ford Focus was located in the westbound lanes of Highway 30, according to a release from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary investigation shows the vehicle was traveling eastbound on 30 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, going onto the south shoulder of the eastbound lanes. The driver then over corrected and entered the center median where the vehicle rolled numerous times, coming to rest in the westbound lanes of traffic.

The driver of the 2008 Ford Focus was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle has been identified as Alexa N. Marley, 22, of Clinton. The case remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office.