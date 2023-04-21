Atlas Roofing Corporation will build a 440,000-square-foot asphalt shingle plant on 148 acres in Clinton.

The project — in the Lincolnway Industrial Rail & Air Park — represents a $224-million capital investment and is expected to create 117 jobs, at a wage of $19.57 per hour, according to a Friday release from Grow Clinton.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority Board has awarded tax benefits and a $750,000 forgivable loan through the High Quality Jobs program to Atlas for the Clinton plant.

The facility represents the next phase of a vision to empower its people to create solutions and products with purpose, while creating additional shingle capacity in a geographic location that best serves its customers, the company announced.

The planned plant location in Clinton’s Lincolnway Industrial Rail and Air Park (there is no architectural rendering yet of the building).

“We are thrilled to announce that we will be working together with the great people of Clinton, IA, to continue our growth in the steep slope roofing category,” Ken Farrish, president of Atlas Roofing Corporation, said in a Friday release. “Clinton will help us meet customer demand with this investment in capacity in the Midwest, but we are equally excited to bring more than 100 new full-time jobs to the region.”

Atlas plans to leverage a growing team of industry leaders to design and build a facility that focuses on safety, quality, and innovation.

“Safety and quality are the core of our mission at Atlas,” said Brad Parten, vice president of operations, “as it ensures that the needs of both our employees and our customers are central to our planning and decision-making processes.”

Design and construction of Atlas’ new shingle manufacturing facility will bring together the skills and talents of Atlas employees from throughout the organization, along with the talented people of Clinton, to make this one of the most efficient and productive shingle manufacturing plants in the industry.

“Atlas is committed to bolstering our capacity to support our customer base across the country and this investment in Clinton meets that commitment head on,” said Stanley Bastek, vice president of sales and marketing for the Atlas Shingles and Underlayment Division. “This new manufacturing facility will result in service level improvements that increase access to Atlas shingles and system components across the country.”

Becoming a magnet for companies

“We welcome Atlas and are excited to have their company establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in the Lincolnway Industrial Rail & Air Park,” said Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion. “The City of Clinton continues to be a magnet for innovative and competitive companies like Atlas. It is terrific to watch firsthand a new company make Clinton, Iowa, their home.”

Atlas will invest $224 million in the new asphalt shingle manufacturing plant.

“The arrival of Atlas proves that Clinton, Iowa, has the workforce and pro-business environment to attract a company of high caliber,” said Matt Brooke, city administrator. “The Lincolnway Industrial Rail & Air Park is now a plug-and-play site, with a brand-new road, expanded public rail, and the complete build-out of all utilities.

“It was great working with Grow Clinton, the City of Low Moor, Iowa DOT, Iowa Economic Development Authority, and several land owners to see this project come to fruition,” he said.

“We are proud to partner with Grow Clinton and the city of Clinton in welcoming Atlas Roofing to the community,” said May Farlinger, vice president customer and community engagement, Alliant Energy. “We are thrilled to see our recent investment in the Lincolnway Rail and Air Park is proving to be an economic asset to the community.

“We look forward to providing energy solutions to Atlas Roofing and will continue to work with our economic development partners to build stronger communities,” she said. “This investment will enable Atlas to address the growing demand for higher quality, reliable roofing materials, such as Atlas shingles featuring Core4 technology for protection against damaging wind and hail.

Atlas Roofing has 33 manufacturing facilities in North America.

Atlas (which has a facility at 3110 Morton Drive, East Moline) will continue to manufacture its premium architectural shingles featuring Scotchgard Protector from 3M, the Friday release said. In addition to expanding its roofing capacity, Atlas will manufacture new and innovative products including roofing underlayment products and Atlas’ proprietary roof system components.

This announcement comes on the heels of Atlas celebrating 40 years in the asphalt roofing industry. Its employees and customers are the foundation of Atlas’ success, and this new manufacturing facility will allow Atlas employees to proudly serve its customers with high quality and innovative roofing products for the next 40 years.

From a single asphalt shingle manufacturing facility in 1982, Atlas has grown to 33 manufacturing facilities in North America providing worldwide product distribution.

Today, products from the company’s four major divisions (Polyiso Roof & Wall Insulation, Shingle & Underlayment, Molded Products, and Web Technologies) are manufactured in state-of-the-art facilities and shipped from its network of manufacturing plants and distribution facilities in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.