2,257 new COVID-19 cases out of over 62,000 tested in Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Thursday 2,257 new positive cases and 30 additional deaths.

Illinois now has a total of 281,371 positive cases and 8,538 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 62,071 tests were processed for a single-day positivity rate of 3.6%. Overall, Illinois has processed 5,293,678 tests for an overall positivity rate of 5.3%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for September 17 through September 23 is 3.5%.

As of last night, 1,713 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 400 in the ICU and 155 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.