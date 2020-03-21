23 new cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, including second positives in Muscatine & Dubuque Counties

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 23 new COVID-19 positive cases as of Saturday, including second cases each from Muscatine County and Dubuque County, bringing the total to 68 in Iowa.

The second individual that tested positive from Muscatine County is a middle-age adult 41-60. The second patient from Dubuque County is an older adult age 61-80. Both individuals are residents of the respective counties.

The rest of the new cases were one each from Allamakee, Black Hawk, Fayette, Henry, Pottawattamie, Story, and Washington, two each from Linn and Polk, and three from Johnson.

Johnson County has the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases in Iowa – 27 as of Saturday.