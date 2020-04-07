24-hour Unite QC fundraiser brings in over $100,000

On Monday, Quad Citizens donated $102,376 to the 24-hour fundraiser “Unite Quad Cities for COVID-19 Recovery” to help the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund at the Quad Cities Community Foundation.

Every dollar donated was matched in a challenge by First Midwest Bank, Sears Seating, Modern Woodmen of America, MidAmerican Energy, and Mike and Monique Gorsline. With that, the total pledged for the fund is $886,953. They will continue to match up to $150,000, so the next $47,624 will also be matched.

“This was an absolutely incredible, inspiring day for generosity in the Quad Cities,” said Sherry Ristau, president and CEO of the Quad Cities Community Foundation. “Quad Citizens take care of other Quad Citizens, and yesterday proved that yet again. There is tremendous need right now in our region as we support organizations providing critical services to vulnerable people during this pandemic. The money raised yesterday will move swiftly back into the community to provide hope during these tough times.”

Even though the campaign was for 24-hours, you can still make donations via:

Online at www.unitequadcities.org or www.qccommunityfoundation.org.

Texting “UNITEQC” (all caps) to 41444 (through Friday at midnight)

Mailing a check made out to “Quad Cities Community Foundation” and send it to: Quad Cities Community Foundation, Attn: Quad Cities Disaster Relief Fund, 852 Middle Road/Suite 100, Bettendorf, Iowa 52722.

Organizations and schools have requested over $2.5 million in grants since the fund was created. The Community Foundation granted an initial $350,402 to organizations providing critical support to children, youth, seniors, healthcare services, emergency housing and other needs of the most vulnerable and affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. A second round of grants will be announced shortly.