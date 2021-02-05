24 new COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 24 new COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the overall total to 12,377

There were no reported deaths, leaving that number at 298.

There are currently 25 patients hospitalized in the county.

The new cases are:

1 woman in her 60s

3 women in their 50s

1 woman in her 40s

1 woman in her 30s

3 women in their 20s

1 woman in her teens

2 girls in their teens

1 girl younger than 13

3 men in their 60s

3 men in their 40s

3 men in their 30s

1 man in his 20s

1 boy younger than 13

