24 new COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 24 new COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the overall total to 12,377
There were no reported deaths, leaving that number at 298.
There are currently 25 patients hospitalized in the county.
The new cases are:
- 1 woman in her 60s
- 3 women in their 50s
- 1 woman in her 40s
- 1 woman in her 30s
- 3 women in their 20s
- 1 woman in her teens
- 2 girls in their teens
- 1 girl younger than 13
- 3 men in their 60s
- 3 men in their 40s
- 3 men in their 30s
- 1 man in his 20s
- 1 boy younger than 13
