A man is behind bars accused of shooting at someone in Davenport.

It happened Friday night around 7:50 at the 1300 block of East 37th Street.

24-year-old Darvill Bragg is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

Davenport police tell us, the suspect shot at a victim and struck a building in the process.

Police found his car a few hours later and arrested him.

A gun was recovered.

No injuries were reported.