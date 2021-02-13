24-year-old faces sexual-assault charges in connection with family member

A 24-year-old Erie man was being held without bond Saturday in Whiteside County Jail to face sexual-abuse and sexual-assault charges in connection with a member of his family.

Devontae Petrie was being held without bond until his appearance Sunday before a judge who will set his bond in Whiteside County Court.

Petrie faces charges of criminal sexual assault of a family member, aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a family member, predatory criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual abuse, a Whiteside County Jail official said late Saturday.

No other details were available late Saturday.